Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 345.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,243 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.49% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FINX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,110. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.