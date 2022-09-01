Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 216,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,948. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

