Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $50,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,408. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90.

