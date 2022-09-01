Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $11.59 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE IIPR traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.26. 9,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,176. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.