Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 973.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.04. 120,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,914. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

