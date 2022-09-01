Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.88. 258,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

