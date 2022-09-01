Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Down 6.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

CRWD stock traded down $12.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

