Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE GEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 20,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,662. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.05%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,667,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128,502 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

