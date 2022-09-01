Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE:GCO traded down $8.95 on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $73.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.