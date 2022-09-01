Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO traded down $8.95 on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $73.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

