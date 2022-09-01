General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 2.2 %

GE opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

