General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $228.93 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

