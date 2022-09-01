Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 785,500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Generac worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 94,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Generac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Generac by 678.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

GNRC opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

