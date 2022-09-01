Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. 1,177,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,262. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

