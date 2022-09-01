Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
GMTX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.11.
Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
