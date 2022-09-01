Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

GMTX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.11.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 234,444 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,086,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

