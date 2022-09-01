GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €31.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($31.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G1A. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.69 ($35.40) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.