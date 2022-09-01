GCN Coin Trading Down 41.2% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $30,771.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00286665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.