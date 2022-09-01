Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gatos Silver Stock Down 6.9 %

Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,547. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,872,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 89,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

