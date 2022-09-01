GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit Sells 100,000 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GAN opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.52. GAN Limited has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $18.19.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
