GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit Sells 100,000 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GAN Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.52. GAN Limited has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $18.19.

Get GAN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

GAN Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GAN by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GAN by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAN by 692.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GAN by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in GAN by 21.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.