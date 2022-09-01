Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Update

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 463,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FURY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 401,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,393. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

