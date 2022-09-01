Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 695.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

