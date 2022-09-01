Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Up 3.1%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 21,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

