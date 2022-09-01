Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 8499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.20)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.67.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

