Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 418 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

