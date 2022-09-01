Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.2% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 804,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 863.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.35. 76,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

