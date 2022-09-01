Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,470. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

