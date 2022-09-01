Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $79,518,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.06. 27,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.12.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

