Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $53.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5,396.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 937,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $53,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 69,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,384. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

