Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,588 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.74. 305,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,710. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

