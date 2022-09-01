Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $12.21 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %

MRK traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.20. 238,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.