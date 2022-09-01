Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.90. 69,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.