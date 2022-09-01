freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research firms have commented on FRTAF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

