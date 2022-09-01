Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 615,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 553,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,214. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $290.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,934,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

