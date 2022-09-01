Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. 332,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

