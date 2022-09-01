Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.3 %

FBHS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,421. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $5,738,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

