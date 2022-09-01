FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 3,851.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,319,000 after acquiring an additional 598,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

