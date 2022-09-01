FORA Capital LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Envista by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Envista by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,932,000 after acquiring an additional 406,559 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Envista Trading Down 0.2 %

About Envista

NVST stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

