FORA Capital LLC Takes $591,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 375,798 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Insider Activity

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.