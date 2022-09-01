FORA Capital LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.