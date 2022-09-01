FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,030 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $18,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

