FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after buying an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,453,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,440,000 after buying an additional 1,990,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

