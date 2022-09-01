FORA Capital LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.42.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.