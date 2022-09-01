FORA Capital LLC Invests $492,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $10,192,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Penumbra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 899.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $355,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

