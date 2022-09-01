FORA Capital LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

