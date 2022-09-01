FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,445 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

