FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

