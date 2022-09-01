FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $206.83 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average of $223.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

