Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £145.32 ($175.59).

Several brokerages recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £138 ($166.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £105.45 ($127.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,948.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,958.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a one year high of £162.75 ($196.65).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

