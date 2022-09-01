Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 532,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

