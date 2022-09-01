Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.26-4.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.95.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.