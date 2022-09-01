Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $156.00. The stock had previously closed at $127.88, but opened at $132.90. Five Below shares last traded at $136.15, with a volume of 21,123 shares trading hands.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

